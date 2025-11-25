Business

France's Groupe Atlantic to open boiler factory in Romania after EUR 50 mln investment

25 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The French group Groupe Atlantic is set to inaugurate the factory in Ariceştii Rahtivani, Prahova County, in the coming weeks, a greenfield investment of over EUR 50 million, announced Ziarul Financiar.

So far, about EUR 40 million has been invested, and the remaining EUR 10 million is planned by the end of 2026.

It is the giant's first production unit in Central and Eastern Europe, which will be used by the group to supply Europe with HVAC products.

"We didn't have any factories in Central and Eastern Europe. We chose Romania because it is a member of the EU, because it is a competitive market, and because there is an industrial history, which allowed us to find well-trained employees," said Florent Blain, recently appointed general manager of the local factory.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Business

France's Groupe Atlantic to open boiler factory in Romania after EUR 50 mln investment

25 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The French group Groupe Atlantic is set to inaugurate the factory in Ariceştii Rahtivani, Prahova County, in the coming weeks, a greenfield investment of over EUR 50 million, announced Ziarul Financiar.

So far, about EUR 40 million has been invested, and the remaining EUR 10 million is planned by the end of 2026.

It is the giant's first production unit in Central and Eastern Europe, which will be used by the group to supply Europe with HVAC products.

"We didn't have any factories in Central and Eastern Europe. We chose Romania because it is a member of the EU, because it is a competitive market, and because there is an industrial history, which allowed us to find well-trained employees," said Florent Blain, recently appointed general manager of the local factory.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 November 2025
Events
Romania selects its first-ever Bocuse d’Or team this week
25 November 2025
Defense
Romania's Defense Council endorses new national strategy and subsequent documents
25 November 2025
Defense
Romania aims to become second military power on NATO eastern flank, defense minister says
25 November 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea proposes EUR 500 mln IPO at Bucharest Airports to finance new terminal
25 November 2025
Transport
Dacia Sandero returns as Europe’s best-selling car in October
25 November 2025
Defense
Update: Romania scrambles jets after drone incursions, minister says unarmed drone found in Vaslui
25 November 2025
Society
Draft law in Romania aims to ban euthanasia of healthy dogs under new animal welfare reforms
24 November 2025
Macro
Romania has 1,500 state-owned companies, govt. plans unified registry as part of reform