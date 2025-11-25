France's Groupe Atlantic to open boiler factory in Romania after EUR 50 mln investment

The French group Groupe Atlantic is set to inaugurate the factory in Ariceştii Rahtivani, Prahova County, in the coming weeks, a greenfield investment of over EUR 50 million, announced Ziarul Financiar.

So far, about EUR 40 million has been invested, and the remaining EUR 10 million is planned by the end of 2026.

It is the giant's first production unit in Central and Eastern Europe, which will be used by the group to supply Europe with HVAC products.

"We didn't have any factories in Central and Eastern Europe. We chose Romania because it is a member of the EU, because it is a competitive market, and because there is an industrial history, which allowed us to find well-trained employees," said Florent Blain, recently appointed general manager of the local factory.

(Photo source: the company)