Greenpeace maps oil and fuel pollution in the Romanian waters of the Black Sea

On the International Black Sea Day - October 31, Greenpeace Romania, in partnership with SkyTruth, launched an interactive satellite-based map showing the scale of oil and fuel pollution in the Romanian waters of the Black Sea. Between April 29, 2022, and September 11, 2025, the analysis identified 226 oil and fuel slicks on the sea’s surface, covering a total area of 1,308 square kilometers, roughly five and a half times the size of Bucharest, the NGO said.

Of the total, 55 slicks, covering 162 square kilometers, were found inside protected areas, while 11 slicks, totaling 112.8 square kilometers, are likely linked to offshore oil and gas infrastructure, according to the Greenpeace map.

The findings, the organization said, reveal a concerning pattern: straight trails correspond to discharges from moving vessels along major shipping routes to and from the Bosporus Strait, while more irregular patches shaped by wind and currents appear near offshore platforms.

Greenpeace also reported a worrying concentration of spills in protected zones such as the Danube Delta and the southern lobe of the Zernov Phyllophora Field.

Oil slicks are often underestimated and receive little attention, said Alin Tănase, campaign coordinator at Greenpeace Romania. He explained that the discharge of wastewater contaminated with fuel and lubricants remains a common practice.

“What’s new is the detection of spills likely originating from oil and gas infrastructure - incidents rarely reported in official statistics,” he said.

According to Greenpeace, these discharges reduce water quality, disrupt marine food chains, and endanger wildlife, with both local and cumulative effects. The organization said the map will be used to present a clearer picture of the situation to authorities and to demand concrete measures to protect the marine environment.

The map is based on imagery from the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-1 satellite, processed by SkyTruth’s Cerulean system to identify the distinctive signatures of hydrocarbon films on the sea surface. All cases shown on the map were verified by experts from Greenpeace and SkyTruth.

(Photo source: Greenpeace Romania)