Greek gourmet delicacies SOMEL now available in Romania

SOMEL, a distributor of premium gourmet foods originating from Greece, is bringing the authentic flavors of Greek cuisine to the local market, with a firm commitment to ensuring clean labels, attention to detail, a focus on quality, and environmental care. Somel's products are sourced from top producers in Greece, known for their quality ingredients and traditional production methods.

From carefully selecting producers and the finest quality ingredients to the packaging and distribution process, Somel offers a diverse culinary range featuring authentic Greek snacks that blend tradition with innovation.

Among the SOMEL products now available in Romania are Fettuccine pasta with saffron and squid ink, olive oil, wildflower honey such as thyme or oak, and fresh fruit chutney and jams.

"Greek cuisine holds a special place in the hearts of food enthusiasts, and through Somel, we aim to bring the well-being of Greek holidays to Romanian tables. Our mission is to provide our customers with an extraordinary culinary experience that goes beyond the familiar, taking them on an unforgettable journey of discovery of these flavors. We believe that true luxury lies not only in the final product but also in the stories and traditions behind it. That's why we've sought out producers who embody the spirit of Greek culinary heritage, ensuring that each item is a testament to Greek cuisine's rich history and cultural significance," said Alexandros Skoutris, CEO ISOPLUS ROMANIA.

Selected Ingredients from Famous Regions Across Greece

SOMEL products are carefully selected, of premium quality, and sourced from top producers across Greece. For instance, the olive oil is obtained from hand-picked olives in Argolida, chickpeas from Evia, saffron from Kozani, green olives from Amfissa, honey from Kastoria, salt from Lesvos, and chutneys from Thessaly.

“Ingredients such as saffron, tomatoes, lemons, and olives are grown under ideal conditions in the best regions of Greece. The oil is made from hand-picked olives, and all the preserves are crafted from fresh fruits. Carrying forward their family traditions with a premium touch, these cherished family recipes, passed down through even three generations of artisans, are reflected in Somel products now available in Romania. "We are very rigorous in our selection of producers, and each product reflects Greece's cultural heritage," Alexandros Skoutris emphasized.

Fettuccine, Smoked Sea Salt, and Tomato-Plum Sauce – The Stars of SOMEL's Product Range

The extended SOMEL range has been available in Romania since April in partner stores, and topping sales in the first month of launch are Fettuccine with squid ink and saffron, thyme honey, smoked salt, tomato and plum sauce, spicy chickpeas, and smoked garlic with mastic resin.

*This is a Press release.