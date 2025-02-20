Greece’s Altex brings fashion brand Funky Buddha to Romania

The Greek retailer Altex - with a similar name to the most powerful electro-IT retailer in Romania - is bringing the Funky Buddha store network, a clothing brand for men and women, to the local market, according to Profit.ro.

Founded in 2005, the Greek company Altex has two distinct brands in its portfolio, namely Funky Buddha (clothing retailer) and Fifty-Five Garage (Wholesale).

It currently has 350 employees and a turnover of EUR 44 million.

Altex does not own any factories, with approximately 60% of production being in China and the rest in various other countries.

