Spanish developer Gran Via completes third residential project in Bucharest

Spanish developer Gran Via Real Estate completes in October the residential project Aviatiei Apartments with 291 units (studio, two- and three-room apartments), which required a total investment of EUR 17 million, without the land value.

“We are completing this month the third project in Bucharest, a premium ensemble, in Aviatiei area, that benefits from contemporary architecture, efficient layouts, low height regime, indoor courtyard dedicated exclusively to residents and 300 underground parking spaces,” said Antoanela Comșa, General Manager, Gran Via Romania.

“We chose the area with the most dynamic real estate evolution in the last 10 years, encouraged by the demand from the young families, for whom the old housing stock in the neighborhood no longer corresponded with their lifestyle,” she added.

The project Aviatiei Apartments is located on Soldat Gheorghe Buciumat street, near the Elvila furniture store and Lidl Romania headquarters.

The complex is made of four six-story buildings, gathered around a 1,000-sqm interior courtyard where green spaces, a playground and areas dedicated to relaxing and socializing residents are arranged.

(Photo: Aviatiei Apartments Facebook Page)

[email protected]