Romania’s Grampet-GFR group to reportedly build freight wagon factory in Hungary with Chinese partner

Grampet–GFR owner Gruia Stoica has signed a joint venture agreement with Chinese rolling stock manufacturer CRRC Shandong to develop a new freight wagon factory in Hungary, industry sources told Club Feroviar. The agreement was concluded last week during Stoica’s visit to China, according to the publication.

Although the project has been agreed by both sides, it has not yet been formally announced and remains in the technical and administrative preparation phase, Club Feroviar reported. The facility will reportedly be developed as a separate industrial platform from Grampet’s existing plant in Debrecen, which is focused on repairs and modernisation activities.

Sources cited by the publication stated that the decision to locate the new factory in Hungary reflects several factors: favourable logistics conditions, moderate operating costs, support from the Hungarian authorities for large-scale industrial investment, and the established regional presence of the Grampet Group. The company has expanded its operations across Central and Eastern Europe in recent years, strengthening its position as the largest privately owned rail transport group in the region.

The factory is expected to produce open wagons, platform wagons, and specialised wagons for container transport, all compliant with Technical Specifications for Interoperability standards required for circulation on the European railway network. According to industry sources, the first units could be completed in 2026 if administrative procedures progress without delay.

The partnership would mark the latest cooperation between a major European rail operator and CRRC, one of the world’s largest rolling stock manufacturers. Observers noted that Hungary has actively sought to attract large industrial projects, including in the transport and automotive sectors, by offering infrastructure support and investment-friendly regulations.

The Grampet Group has not issued a public statement on the project. However, sources familiar with the discussions told Club Feroviar that technical teams from both companies have begun preparatory work for the design and layout of the new manufacturing platform, with further details expected once the administrative phase is completed.

(Photo source: the company)