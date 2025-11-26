Macro

Romanian government restricts exception in the pension-wage cumulation ban bill

26 November 2025

The revised bill that bans the cumulation of the public pension of a special (non-contributive) nature with a wage paid in the budgetary sector, currently available for public debate, will be amended so as to restrict the exceptions provisioned in the original form, labor minister Florin Manole said, according to Digi24.

Only the president, the members of the parliament, the members of the Constitutional Court (CCR), and those of the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM) will be exempt from the ban, he said.

Under the law as drafted by minister Manole's ministry, a larger category of public servants is accepted from the ban.

In a press conference held last Friday at Victoria Palace, prime minister Ilie Bolojan claimed that the government will have the project limiting the cumulation of pension with state salary ready by the beginning of this week.

Now, political sources have told Digi24.ro that the leaders of the governing coalition are still discussing what the exceptions in the project will be. In the coalition meeting on Tuesday, the leaders decided that they would wait for the CSM's opinion on the project and would resume negotiations later to analyse any possible constitutionality issues. In other words, the ruling parties are looking for a variant that will not fail the Constitutional Court's test. 

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

