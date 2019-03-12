Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/03/2019 - 08:41
Politics
RO Govt. to pass key bills by accelerated procedure in Parliament
03 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government will attempt to have several key bills passed quickly by the lawmakers under an accelerated procedure that gives opposition parties the chance to launch a no-confidence motion and overthrow the cabinet, Profit.ro.

The Government will thus “assume responsibility” under this procedure for two packages of bills in the areas of justice and economy as soon as this week, prime minister Ludovic Orban announced on December 2 after the leadership of the ruling Liberal party held a meeting attended by president Klaus Iohannis as well.

Specifically, in the area of justice the Government wants to cancel the procedure of “compensatory appeal”, a procedure that allows the early release of criminals who served part of their term in improper detention conditions, which has led to the release of dangerous criminals, some of whom have committed new crimes.

The Government also wants to defer the early retirement of magistrates, approved by the previous Social Democrat majority, which could lead to the retirement of many senior magistrates in Romania and block the local justice system starting January 2020.

Other measures are replacing the two-judge panels with three-judge panels and increasing the training period for magistrates.

As regards the economic bills envisaged for quick endorsement, PM Orban announced the Government will seek to reverse the effects of the emergency ordinance (OUG) 114/2018.

He specifically mentioned the sector of energy, where the European Commission has urged Romania to take measures and restore the liberalisation process of the gas and electricity markets.

“Our goal is to cancel the provisions related to energy, namely the taxation in the energy sector [the 2% turnover tax], and we also want to lift the regulation of the prices of electricity and natural gas sold by producers to residential consumers," said Orban.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/03/2019 - 08:41
Politics
RO Govt. to pass key bills by accelerated procedure in Parliament
03 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government will attempt to have several key bills passed quickly by the lawmakers under an accelerated procedure that gives opposition parties the chance to launch a no-confidence motion and overthrow the cabinet, Profit.ro.

The Government will thus “assume responsibility” under this procedure for two packages of bills in the areas of justice and economy as soon as this week, prime minister Ludovic Orban announced on December 2 after the leadership of the ruling Liberal party held a meeting attended by president Klaus Iohannis as well.

Specifically, in the area of justice the Government wants to cancel the procedure of “compensatory appeal”, a procedure that allows the early release of criminals who served part of their term in improper detention conditions, which has led to the release of dangerous criminals, some of whom have committed new crimes.

The Government also wants to defer the early retirement of magistrates, approved by the previous Social Democrat majority, which could lead to the retirement of many senior magistrates in Romania and block the local justice system starting January 2020.

Other measures are replacing the two-judge panels with three-judge panels and increasing the training period for magistrates.

As regards the economic bills envisaged for quick endorsement, PM Orban announced the Government will seek to reverse the effects of the emergency ordinance (OUG) 114/2018.

He specifically mentioned the sector of energy, where the European Commission has urged Romania to take measures and restore the liberalisation process of the gas and electricity markets.

“Our goal is to cancel the provisions related to energy, namely the taxation in the energy sector [the 2% turnover tax], and we also want to lift the regulation of the prices of electricity and natural gas sold by producers to residential consumers," said Orban.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

03 December 2019
Social
Romania’s results in PISA 2018 tests show further decline: over 4 in 10 Romanian students don't understand what they read
02 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s former ruling party leader, now in jail, posts Facebook message on National Day
02 December 2019
Sports
Romanian handball star Cristina Neagu receives fourth IHF Player of the Year title
01 December 2019
Social
Bucharest Polytechnic University tests system that could detect earthquakes at least four hours in advance
30 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020 draw in Bucharest puts three of the favorites in the same group
29 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020: European football superstars come to Bucharest for Euro 2020 draw
29 November 2019
Eco
March for environment in Vienna embraces the cause to save Romania’s forests
27 November 2019
Sports
Romania’s U21 manager takes over as coach of the national football team

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40