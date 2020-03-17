RO Govt. hopes to build Comarnic-Brasov motorway by 2026

The 52-km motorway stretching from Comarnic to Brasov, the section of the Ploiesti-Brasov motorway that crosses the Carpathians that raises the most difficult technical problems, will be split into five segments auctioned separately, according to a Government plan consulted by Economica.net.

The works are expected to be completed by 2026 - a deadline that independent experts see as unrealistic.

The cost of the project, to be financed from European Union’s budget, is estimated at EUR 1.2 bln (VAT included).

The Comarnic - Brasov motorway segment is part of the Ploiesti - Brasov highway project, envisaged by the Social Democrat Government to be built in partnership with a Chinese company.

The Liberal Governments that took office last November, however, discontinued such plans.

As in the case of another key motorway across Carpathians (Pitesti-Sibiu), the easiest segments will be auctioned and built first.

Thus, the first and third segments of the Comarnic - Brasov motorway, which are actually ring roads for three small towns (Comarnic, Sinaia, and Busteni) will be auctioned first.

