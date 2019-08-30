Romania’s Government posts seasonal budget surplus in July

Romania’s Government closed the first seven months of the year with a budget deficit of RON 18.1 billion (EUR 3.8 bln), or 1.76% of the GDP projected for the full year.

The deficit has narrowed from nearly RON 20 bln (1.94% of GDP) in January-June, but this reflects a seasonal pattern caused by companies paying quarterly dues (profit tax mainly) for the second quarter of the year.

Last year, the year-to-date budget deficit also narrowed by 0.22% of GDP in July, while this year the improvement (monthly surplus) was only 0.18% of GDP.

The budget deficit for the whole January-July period widened by 52% compared to the same period last year. The revenues increased by 12% year on year to RON 180.1 bln (EUR 38.3 bln), while expenditures rose by 14.7% year on year to RON 198.2 bln (EUR 42.2 bln).

The Government targets 2.76% of-GDP budget deficit this year, but any figure below 3% of GDP would be acceptable as the independent projections put the gap rather around 3.5% of GDP.

Since the public debt is not far from 35% of GDP, this does not pose imminent threats, but higher financing costs amid risk-adverse sentiment could put additional pressures on the fiscal space left for large infrastructure projects, which are more problematic (given their repeated delays) than the rising deficit or public debt.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

