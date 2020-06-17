Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 09:25
Social
Romanian Govt. prepares to start new school year in “semi-online” mode
17 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Health Ministry has drafted a document for starting the school next fall under a mixed online-offline regime to secure the best sanitary protection for students and teachers.

The material was created based on the recommendations of the National Institute of Public Health (INSP). This body has advised so far the Government in setting the restrictions for limiting the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the document, which has already been sent to local schools, half of the pupils would study online based on the lectures held offline by teachers in classes of 30 minutes each, in front of 15 pupils at most, Edupedu.ro reported.

The maximum number of students attending the courses at school must not exceed half of the total number of students in a class. Meanwhile, the rest of the students in the class will do online activities, the new regulation recommends.

Another recommendation is that one of the four courses held at school should take place in open spaces (such as the schoolyard).

The Education Ministry hasn't issued an official position yet related to the INSP's recommendations.

[email protected]r.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 09:25
Social
Romanian Govt. prepares to start new school year in “semi-online” mode
17 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Health Ministry has drafted a document for starting the school next fall under a mixed online-offline regime to secure the best sanitary protection for students and teachers.

The material was created based on the recommendations of the National Institute of Public Health (INSP). This body has advised so far the Government in setting the restrictions for limiting the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the document, which has already been sent to local schools, half of the pupils would study online based on the lectures held offline by teachers in classes of 30 minutes each, in front of 15 pupils at most, Edupedu.ro reported.

The maximum number of students attending the courses at school must not exceed half of the total number of students in a class. Meanwhile, the rest of the students in the class will do online activities, the new regulation recommends.

Another recommendation is that one of the four courses held at school should take place in open spaces (such as the schoolyard).

The Education Ministry hasn't issued an official position yet related to the INSP's recommendations.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO
15 June 2020
Justice
Romanians plead guilty for running cyber fraud scheme in the U.S.
17 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Theater in times of confinement: How a play about the Romanian Revolution of 1989 turned into Zoom production in U.S.
10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?