Romanian Govt. prepares to start new school year in “semi-online” mode

Romania's Health Ministry has drafted a document for starting the school next fall under a mixed online-offline regime to secure the best sanitary protection for students and teachers.

The material was created based on the recommendations of the National Institute of Public Health (INSP). This body has advised so far the Government in setting the restrictions for limiting the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the document, which has already been sent to local schools, half of the pupils would study online based on the lectures held offline by teachers in classes of 30 minutes each, in front of 15 pupils at most, Edupedu.ro reported.

The maximum number of students attending the courses at school must not exceed half of the total number of students in a class. Meanwhile, the rest of the students in the class will do online activities, the new regulation recommends.

Another recommendation is that one of the four courses held at school should take place in open spaces (such as the schoolyard).

The Education Ministry hasn't issued an official position yet related to the INSP's recommendations.

