Government pilot project aims to create Romania’s first smart hospital in Târgu Mureș

The 'George Emil Palade' Hospital in Târgu Mureș will be transformed into the first smart hospital in Romania and serve as a pilot for the complete digitalization of the healthcare system, according to a memorandum approved by the government on Wednesday, October 23.

The memorandum proposes the operationalization of fully smart hospitals in Romania, a pilot project "that will serve as a catalyst for the digital transformation" of the entire medical sector.

"The aim is to create the necessary legislative framework for implementing the project, including identifying funding sources for equipping public hospitals with the specific solutions required to operationalize them as smart hospitals,” the government statement says.

In the first phase, the 'George Emil Palade' public university hospital – a public healthcare unit under the authority of the 'George Emil Palade' University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science, and Technology in Târgu Mureș – will be operationalized as a 'smart hospital,' serving as a pilot unit.

The hospital, and others that will follow to be transformed into fully smart units, will operate as second-tier reception centers within a given region. It will also be equipped with other smart facilities like:

Electronic Patient Records – a centralized model for electronically storing patients' medical information

Telemedicine, ensuring the provision of medical services remotely

Automation and robotics, to optimize medical and administrative processes

Integrated resource management systems, for efficient management of hospital resources

Big Data and predictive analytics, for analyzing data collected from patients or other medical systems

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, for analyzing medical data and supporting clinical decisions through algorithms capable of analyzing vast amounts of data to identify patterns

Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR/AR), for use in medical education or continuous training

According to the government, smart hospitals will modernize the medical infrastructure, improving the quality and efficiency of services and reducing administrative costs through digitalization and automation. Additionally, they will become hubs for research and innovation, using big data and advanced algorithms to drive medical development.

(Photo source: Leonard Azamfirei on Facebook)