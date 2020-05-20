Romania's Govt. pays EUR 367 mln as extra social aid during state of emergency

Romania's Government paid RON 1.78 billion (EUR 367 million, 0.18% of the year's projected GDP) in supplementary social aid during the two-month state of emergency.

The benefits paid for employees sent into technical unemployment by their employers amounted to RON 1.38 bln (EUR 285 mln).

The Government received valid requests from over 129,000 employers for over 1.1 million employees sent into technical unemployment. During the two-month state of emergency, 362,000 employees lost their jobs.

Country-wide, there were almost 5 million employees in March this year, according to the latest data from the National Statistics Institute (INS). Thus, over 22% of all local employees were sent into technical unemployment during the state of emergency, Ziarul Financiar concluded.

