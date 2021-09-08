Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/08/2021 - 08:34
Business

Romania’s minority Government endorses budget revision

08 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government endorsed in its September 7 meeting, attended only by the ministers of the Liberal party (PNL), the first revision for this year’s budget.

The main elements of the revision were already announced in August. Essentially, the Government uses the windfall revenues resulted from the stronger than initially expected GDP growth this year (7% versus 4.3%) to extend more money to ministries while cutting only marginally the deficit target to 7.13% of GDP from 7.16% of GDP previously envisaged.

“We can afford a tiny reduction of the deficit because we have a bigger GDP,” PM Citu explained, according to Economica.net.

The prime minister stated that the revenues of the general government budget increase with the amount of RON 15.5 bln, of which RON 13.4 bln are supplementary revenues from the internal economy and RON 2.2 bln additional European funds.

Central government budget expenditures will increase by RON 9.9 bln, of which expenditures on goods and services by RON 1.6 bln; transfers between public administration units by RON 1.5 bln.

The revenues to GDP ratio (already low in absolute terms) has been lowered from 32.7% to 32.4% under the revision.

A major criticism expressed by the junior ruling partners, reformist USR-PLUS (which pulled out of the Government recently), is that prime minister Florin Citu increased to RON 2.5 bln (EUR 500 mln) from under RON 600 mln the money transferred, under the revision, into the so-called “reserve fund” of the Government - a fund to be discretionarily used by the head of the executive. PM Citu explained that the Government would use most of the supplementary to help local administration in the areas hit by flooding.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 07:49
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/08/2021 - 08:34
Business

Romania’s minority Government endorses budget revision

08 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government endorsed in its September 7 meeting, attended only by the ministers of the Liberal party (PNL), the first revision for this year’s budget.

The main elements of the revision were already announced in August. Essentially, the Government uses the windfall revenues resulted from the stronger than initially expected GDP growth this year (7% versus 4.3%) to extend more money to ministries while cutting only marginally the deficit target to 7.13% of GDP from 7.16% of GDP previously envisaged.

“We can afford a tiny reduction of the deficit because we have a bigger GDP,” PM Citu explained, according to Economica.net.

The prime minister stated that the revenues of the general government budget increase with the amount of RON 15.5 bln, of which RON 13.4 bln are supplementary revenues from the internal economy and RON 2.2 bln additional European funds.

Central government budget expenditures will increase by RON 9.9 bln, of which expenditures on goods and services by RON 1.6 bln; transfers between public administration units by RON 1.5 bln.

The revenues to GDP ratio (already low in absolute terms) has been lowered from 32.7% to 32.4% under the revision.

A major criticism expressed by the junior ruling partners, reformist USR-PLUS (which pulled out of the Government recently), is that prime minister Florin Citu increased to RON 2.5 bln (EUR 500 mln) from under RON 600 mln the money transferred, under the revision, into the so-called “reserve fund” of the Government - a fund to be discretionarily used by the head of the executive. PM Citu explained that the Government would use most of the supplementary to help local administration in the areas hit by flooding.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 07:49
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks