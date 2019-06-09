Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 09/06/2019 - 08:06
Business
Live-action video camera producer GoPro wants to double team in Bucharest
06 September 2019
US tech group GoPro, which specializes in producing live-action video cameras, wants to expand its engineering center in Bucharest and double its local team.

The company is currently looking to hire embedded software engineers to develop the firmware of its cameras. It is also looking for automated testing engineers, engineering manager, senior data engineer and other similar positions.

“We have a dedicated and talented team here in Bucharest and we are thrilled to expand this expertise of our office to deliver state-of-the art firmware components for the most versatile video cameras in the world. We are hiring at an intense pace and we wish this team is complete and operational by the beginning of 2020,” said Radu Apostoae, Software Engineering Director, GoPro Bucharest.

The US company opened its engineering center in Bucharest in 2017. The GoPro team in Romania currently includes 70 employees. The office in Bucharest is located at the top floor of the Timpuri Noi Square office building in Bucharest, developed by Swedish group Vastint.

[email protected]

(Photo: ID 123296812 © Jbugden - Dreamstime.com)

Normal
