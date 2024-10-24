Report: 69% of public administration jobs in Romania could be complemented by generative AI

More than two-thirds of the jobs in the country's public administration sector could benefit from the automation provided by AI tools, according to an Implement Consulting Group report commissioned by Google.

The report estimates the value of the benefits that generative AI can bring to all levels of public administration in Romania at EUR 660 million, representing the potential increase in gross value added at the end of a 10-year period. This potential can be realized from the labor productivity gains in the public sector that large-scale adoption of AI could bring by improving the quality and speed of public services, as well as reallocating resources to high-value operations.

A total of 69% of jobs in the Romanian public administration have the potential to use generative artificial intelligence in ongoing operations. These are jobs where generative AI can assist with 10-49% of the current tasks, e.g. by helping to create content (text, code, and images) and collaborate with other workers on complex problems. The new technology can, over time, be integrated into daily work, increasing productivity and freeing up time for other value-creating activities.

Additionally, 8% of jobs can benefit from AI automating more than half of their routine tasks, freeing up time for higher value-added activities. These jobs include tasks such as data entry, report generation, and document analysis, where generative AI can potentially assist with 50% or more of the tasks conducted today.

Meanwhile, 24% of public sector jobs, namely those that mainly involve direct interactions with people or physical tasks, will remain unchanged due to reduced potential for AI use. These jobs, where generative AI can assist with less than 10% of the current tasks, include manual or human-to-human work, where generative AI has little potential to impact work content.

The report shows that some of the public administration employees in Romania use generative artificial intelligence, but it is more of a personal option to use the technology, as adoption at the level of institutions is still at an early stage. Data from a Public First survey of public administration employees in Romania indicates that 54% of them use AI tools, while only 23% of their institutions have invested in AI solutions. The Public First survey was carried out this October among 314 respondents.

The main barriers to AI adoption cited by those in the public sector are a lack of skills in using AI tools, the cost of these tools, and security concerns.

The report is available here.

Figures do not sum up to 100 due to rounding.

