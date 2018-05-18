Golf competition in Transylvania village this summer

The Paul Tomita Golf Club located in the village of Pianu de Jos, in Alba county, Transylvania, will organize the first edition of the PRO-AM Golf for everyone competition this summer, between June 8 and June 10.

The event aims to attract a maximum of 22 professional players and 88 amateurs, who are to play in teams made up of one professional and four amateurs. The teams will form and train on June 8 while the competition and the awards ceremony are scheduled for June 9. The next day, the professional and amateur players will meet again for demonstrative games, but will also hold workshops and be the jury for a junior competition.

