Over 100 Companies and 135 Speakers Take the Stage at GoTech World 2025 on November 11–12 with Technologies and Ideas That Are Transforming the Digital Economy

News from Companies

“The Cello Robot” – a Special Artistic Moment at GoTech World 2025 – Blends Art and Technology in a Spectacular Performance

GoTech World 2025, the largest B2B expo-conference for IT and digital solutions in Central and Eastern Europe, takes place on November 11–12 at Romexpo, Pavilion B1, bringing together over 100 exhibiting companies that will showcase the latest IT and digital solutions for the business environment. From artificial intelligence and robotics applications to cloud infrastructures and advanced cybersecurity platforms, this year’s edition focuses on applied technology and its tangible impact on organizational transformation. The event will also host the second edition of The Smart Home Summit, a concept dedicated to innovations shaping the future of smart homes and buildings.

Throughout the two days, GoTech World becomes the key convergence point for the regional business and technology community, providing access to the latest trends and solutions that accelerate digital transformation. With over 135 international and local speakers, 11 themed stages, and an expanded expo area, the event creates a collaborative space where ideas, solutions, and technologies come together to generate concrete directions for efficiency and sustainable innovation in business.

The official opening took place on Tuesday, November 11, at 10:00 a.m., with guests representing the main stage partners — Orange, Google, Genpact, and certSIGN — alongside Andrei Niculae, Vice President of the Romanian Authority for Digitalization. The discussion, moderated by Alexandru Măxineanu, Managing Partner at Universum, will address the role of digitalization as a central pillar of Romania’s economic development.

Applied Technologies for Business

The event features a large expo area reflecting the industry’s dynamism — a space where tech professionals can discover practical solutions for streamlining processes, increasing competitiveness, and supporting sustainable growth.

Orange Business, the main partner of GoTech World 2025, presents advanced solutions in cloud computing, digital consulting, and cybersecurity. The company showcases how technology can directly enhance organizational performance through secure infrastructures and integrated services designed to protect data and boost operational efficiency.

Schwarz IT introduces STACKIT, a sovereign European cloud developed in data centers in Germany and Austria that meets the highest data protection standards. The company will also showcase XM Cyber, a solution that analyzes IT vulnerabilities and provides rapid prevention strategies against cyberattacks.

AD/01, the AI Stage Partner, demonstrates how advanced technologies generate real business impact — from optimizing supply chains and automating processes to personalizing customer experiences.

Genpact brings AI and process intelligence-based solutions that transform how companies operate, combining business expertise with cutting-edge technologies to create measurable value.

certSIGN highlights the latest insights on the EU’s NIS2 directive and presents CyberFundamentals (CyFun) — a key tool for assessing cybersecurity maturity. The company helps organizations understand and comply with NIS2 requirements through analysis, self-assessment, and specialized consulting.

OPSWAT offers a hands-on cybersecurity experience via an interactive mini-lab featuring a next-generation sandbox designed to detect unknown threats and zero-day attacks.

Trendyol, the AI in Marketing & E-commerce Stage Partner, will share insights on how a strong digital DNA can create top-tier experiences for customers and sellers, focusing on operations in Romania and Central & Eastern Europe.

At Sycope’s booth, visitors can explore how network visibility helps prevent cyber threats and optimize organizational performance. NobleProg presents training and consulting programs in AI, IT, management, and applied statistics, delivered by internationally certified trainers and constantly updated to reflect the latest technologies and compliance standards.

Unilumin showcases professional-grade flexible LED solutions for commercial spaces and large events, combining high-end visual performance with energy efficiency. New Peaks provides consulting for enterprise software selection and implementation, partnering with SAP, Oracle EBS, and Microsoft Business Central to optimize internal organizational processes.

Fortech Syngenuity presents integrated Salesforce solutions designed to connect complex business ecosystems and streamline internal workflows, demonstrating how smart digital connectivity accelerates innovation and scalable business growth.

BRILU introduces an AI and 3D-based SaaS platform that optimizes lead qualification and automates communication, sales, and marketing — significantly increasing conversion rates in industries like e-commerce, tourism, healthcare, and technology.

From the fintech sector, Bybit, the world’s second-largest crypto trading platform, promotes an open and fair vision for the decentralized ecosystem, bridging traditional finance and Web3.

In the digital lifestyle space, Up Romania launches UpMobil+, a modern hub for managing employee benefits and accessing exclusive offers, products, and services — creating a complete lifestyle and personal finance experience.

Honeywell will demonstrate its CLSS and Self-Test solutions, transforming fire safety across industries by enhancing protection, monitoring, and operational efficiency for modern buildings and infrastructures.

Two Days of Content and Experiences Connecting Technology and Business

Beyond the exhibition area, GoTech World 2025 offers two days of content and experiences that connect innovation with real business needs.

Among the key international speakers are:

Fredrik Gran , creator of “The Cello Robot”, who will deliver a spectacular performance blending art and technology, alongside the Romanian quartet Symphactory Strings;

, creator of “The Cello Robot”, who will deliver a spectacular performance blending art and technology, alongside the Romanian quartet Symphactory Strings; Danit Peleg , pioneer of 3D-printed fashion, who will present wearing her own 3D creations;

, pioneer of 3D-printed fashion, who will present wearing her own 3D creations; Kai Zenner, Head of Office and Digital Policy Adviser at the European Parliament, discussing Europe’s digital resilience;

Head of Office and Digital Policy Adviser at the European Parliament, discussing Europe’s digital resilience; Hartmut König, CTO Central Europe at Adobe, who will speak on how emerging technologies are reshaping the human–AI relationship.

The 2025 agenda promises a rich and inspiring experience where technology meets vision and creativity — from the fusion of AI and robotics to new directions in sustainability, digital security, and software architecture.

The Smart Home Summit: Innovation for Smart Homes and Buildings

Taking place within GoTech World 2025, the second edition of The Smart Home Summit focuses on technologies transforming homes and buildings into smart, sustainable, and interconnected spaces. It brings together professionals and companies from automation, energy, security, lighting, and HVAC, offering practical insights into how innovation redefines comfort and efficiency.

The second day will feature hands-on workshops hosted by KNX Romania Association, promoting open-standard automation applications for buildings.

Partners include TP-Link, RPG Security, Aqara, TechCuisine Smart Home, Legrand, KNX Romania, Tado, and Tedee, who will present solutions designed to optimize energy use, enhance safety, and create smarter, more sustainable living environments.

Participation and Tickets

Access to GoTech World 2025 is available via tickets purchased directly from www.gotech.world.

Ticket options:

Standard Pass – €159 + VAT

Content Pass – €299 + VAT

VIP Pass – €399 + VAT

Expo Pass – free access to the expo area (subject to organizer validation).

Event Partners

Main Partner: Orange Business

Business Transformation Stage Partner: Genpact

AI Marketing & e-Commerce Stage Partner: Trendyol

Cybersecurity Stage Partner: certSIGN

AI Stage Partner: AD/01

Women Leading Tech Stage Partner: BCR

Product & UX Design Stage Partner: Google

Networking Partners: Electronic Arts Romania (Gaming), SAP (AI), Măgurele Science Park (Business Transformation)

Sponsors: Unilumin, PPC, ITSS, Schwarz IT, iSTYLE, White Image

Communication Partner: SMSO

Internet Partner: Viva Telecom

Workspace Partner: Supertree

Car Partner: Renault Romania

Creative Partner: Shutterstock

Refresh Partner: AQUA Carpatica

Main Media Partners: Kiss FM, Euronews Romania

About Universum

Universum is Romania’s largest private event organizer, both by revenue and by number of events held, with over 15 years of experience. The company offers end-to-end event solutions, from production and teambuilding to event software development and venue management.

Its portfolio includes major technology events such as GoTech World and Bucharest Tech Week, real estate fairs (Imobiliarium), and sports events (Legendary – The Sports Community Festival), alongside over 200 tailor-made corporate events each year.

Universum is among the six Romanian companies featured in Financial Times’ “FT 1000 – Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2020.”

GoTech World (formerly Internet & Mobile World) is the largest expo-conference and the digital economy hub of Central and Eastern Europe, providing professionals access to B2B tech solutions, digital insights, and networking opportunities.

The Smart Home Summit is dedicated to home automation technologies, showcasing the latest solutions for smart living, exploring innovation in security, energy control, and comfort — all under the slogan “Europe’s leading home automation event.”

*This is a press release.