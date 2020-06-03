App-based delivery service Glovo expands in one more Romanian city

Spanish fast delivery platform Glovo, which entered Romania in May 2018, is now expanding in Pitesti.

Glovo is a fast delivery application that allows users to order, send and receive any product, from and to the city in which they are located. The app is currently available in 14 cities across Romania, namely Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Iasi, Brasov, Craiova, Constanta, Sibiu, Arad, Ploiesti, Braila, Galati, Oradea, and Pitesti.

So far, in Romania, about 8 million orders have been processed through the application. Restaurants, supermarkets, and fast courier are the categories in which most orders were placed.

The Spanish startup received in December 2019 a new investment of EUR 150 million. After this new round of funding, the startup is among the so-called unicorns, companies valued at over USD 1 billion.

Glovo operates in all major capitals in Europe and EMEA, such as Rome, Madrid, Paris, Kiev, Nairobi, but also in 9 countries in South America such as Peru, Argentina, Ecuador and Panama, being present in over 257 cities in 33 countries.

