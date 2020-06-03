Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 08:27
Business
App-based delivery service Glovo expands in one more Romanian city
06 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Spanish fast delivery platform Glovo, which entered Romania in May 2018, is now expanding in Pitesti.

Glovo is a fast delivery application that allows users to order, send and receive any product, from and to the city in which they are located. The app is currently available in 14 cities across Romania, namely Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Iasi, Brasov, Craiova, Constanta, Sibiu, Arad, Ploiesti, Braila, Galati, Oradea, and Pitesti.

So far, in Romania, about 8 million orders have been processed through the application. Restaurants, supermarkets, and fast courier are the categories in which most orders were placed.

The Spanish startup received in December 2019 a new investment of EUR 150 million. After this new round of funding, the startup is among the so-called unicorns, companies valued at over USD 1 billion.

Glovo operates in all major capitals in Europe and EMEA, such as Rome, Madrid, Paris, Kiev, Nairobi, but also in 9 countries in South America such as Peru, Argentina, Ecuador and Panama, being present in over 257 cities in 33 countries.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 08:27
Business
App-based delivery service Glovo expands in one more Romanian city
06 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Spanish fast delivery platform Glovo, which entered Romania in May 2018, is now expanding in Pitesti.

Glovo is a fast delivery application that allows users to order, send and receive any product, from and to the city in which they are located. The app is currently available in 14 cities across Romania, namely Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Iasi, Brasov, Craiova, Constanta, Sibiu, Arad, Ploiesti, Braila, Galati, Oradea, and Pitesti.

So far, in Romania, about 8 million orders have been processed through the application. Restaurants, supermarkets, and fast courier are the categories in which most orders were placed.

The Spanish startup received in December 2019 a new investment of EUR 150 million. After this new round of funding, the startup is among the so-called unicorns, companies valued at over USD 1 billion.

Glovo operates in all major capitals in Europe and EMEA, such as Rome, Madrid, Paris, Kiev, Nairobi, but also in 9 countries in South America such as Peru, Argentina, Ecuador and Panama, being present in over 257 cities in 33 countries.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 March 2020
Eco
British Ambassador reacts to illegal waste exports from his country to Romania
06 March 2020
Entertainment
Women’s Day gift: Vodafone Romania boasts with world’s first live holograms in 4K resolution
04 March 2020
Business
How much will the first electric Dacia cost? In Romania, it could be as affordable as the Logan model
03 March 2020
Social
Minister: Waste illegally brought from the UK to Romania could cause the high pollution in Bucharest
03 March 2020
Business
Romanian carmaker Dacia unveils its first electric model, "Europe's most affordable all-electric car"
03 March 2020
Nature
World Wildlife Day: Wild animals still roam in Romania’s forests
02 March 2020
Entertainment
“Alcohol You”, Romania’s song for Eurovision 2020 contest in Rotterdam
01 March 2020
Culture
Romanian filmmaker wins Best Director in Berlinale 2020 Encounters section

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40