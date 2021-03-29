Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/29/2021 - 08:05
Real Estate

Biggest office owner in Romania reports higher operating profit in 2020

29 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Regional real estate investor Globalworth, with a focus on office properties in Poland and Romania, reported that its revenues edged up slightly, and its profit from operations rose consistently in 2020 when most of the employees in its office buildings worked from home. However, the revaluation of its portfolio generated accounting expenditures (with no implications on its cash flow) that brought the bottom line in the negative region.

Thus, the company's revenues increased by 0.5% compared to 2019 and reached EUR 223.3 million, 56% of which was derived in Poland and 44% in Romania. The operating income increased by 6.5%, to EUR 157.3 mln, News.ro reported.

The company's EBITDA was EUR 141.6 mln, compared to EUR 129 mln in 2019, and the net operating profit reached EUR 69.4 mln, 18.6% more than in 2019, the report shows.

"Despite the significant disruption of economic and social activity for most of 2020, I am pleased to report that our strengths and competitive advantages have resulted in very optimistic operational performance and financial results. At the same time, we have maintained a close relationship and supported our customers and the wider community in which we live and operate," said Globalworth Group leader Dimitris Raptis.

However, the company ended with reporting a net loss of EUR 46.8 mln, compared to the record profit of EUR 176.2 mln in 2019, due to the decrease in its property value generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the report, in 2021, the group focused only on projects rented in advance or an advanced stage of construction, delivering two "A" class office buildings and two high-quality industrial units in Romania and Poland with a gross leasable area of 95,800 sqm.

The consolidated surface of the operational portfolio increased by 4.7%, reaching 1,271,300 sqm of gross leasable area.

The total value of Globalworth's portfolio at the end of 2020 was about EUR 3 bln.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/29/2021 - 08:05
Real Estate

Biggest office owner in Romania reports higher operating profit in 2020

29 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Regional real estate investor Globalworth, with a focus on office properties in Poland and Romania, reported that its revenues edged up slightly, and its profit from operations rose consistently in 2020 when most of the employees in its office buildings worked from home. However, the revaluation of its portfolio generated accounting expenditures (with no implications on its cash flow) that brought the bottom line in the negative region.

Thus, the company's revenues increased by 0.5% compared to 2019 and reached EUR 223.3 million, 56% of which was derived in Poland and 44% in Romania. The operating income increased by 6.5%, to EUR 157.3 mln, News.ro reported.

The company's EBITDA was EUR 141.6 mln, compared to EUR 129 mln in 2019, and the net operating profit reached EUR 69.4 mln, 18.6% more than in 2019, the report shows.

"Despite the significant disruption of economic and social activity for most of 2020, I am pleased to report that our strengths and competitive advantages have resulted in very optimistic operational performance and financial results. At the same time, we have maintained a close relationship and supported our customers and the wider community in which we live and operate," said Globalworth Group leader Dimitris Raptis.

However, the company ended with reporting a net loss of EUR 46.8 mln, compared to the record profit of EUR 176.2 mln in 2019, due to the decrease in its property value generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the report, in 2021, the group focused only on projects rented in advance or an advanced stage of construction, delivering two "A" class office buildings and two high-quality industrial units in Romania and Poland with a gross leasable area of 95,800 sqm.

The consolidated surface of the operational portfolio increased by 4.7%, reaching 1,271,300 sqm of gross leasable area.

The total value of Globalworth's portfolio at the end of 2020 was about EUR 3 bln.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic