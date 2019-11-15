Romania Insider
GfK: Sales of technical consumer goods in Romania, up 2.6% yoy in Jan-Sep
15 November 2019
The sales of technical consumer goods in Romania increased to EUR 2.28 billion in January - September 2019, 2.6% more than in the same period last year.

The growth was entirely driven by the sales of small and large household appliances. The sales of large appliances increased by 9.6% year-on-year to EUR 471 mln, while the sales of small appliances increased by 10.9% year-on-year to EUR 166 mln.

The sales of telecom equipment marked significant increase in Q3 (+6.6% year-on-year), to EUR 366 mln, but ended the first three quarters with a modest 2.0% year-on-year advance, to EUR 989 mln.

The sales of photo equipment continued to lose ground in favor of other devices substituting their functions. Sales of photo equipment declined by 7.7% year-on-year to EUR 15 mln in January - September. Sales of IT equipment also dropped by 9.5% year-on-year to EUR 287 mln.

Fourth quarter, with the Black Friday and Christmas shopping events, is traditionally the best for the electro-IT market, bringing about a third of the annual sales.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

