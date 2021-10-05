Young Germans cycle to support reforestation in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains

Two students cycled across Europe to support a reforestation project of Conservation Carpathia in Făgăraș Mountains.

Theresa and Philipp, who wrote about their trip here, left Munich, Germany, on August 4, and crossed Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia Herzegovina and Serbia before reaching Romania.

After spending the last year and a half learning online, before starting university courses in October, the two decided to travel but also get involved in supporting a good cause.

They made an appeal to raise EUR 10,000 to cover the planting and post-planting costs for two hectares in the areas of Groapele and Nucșoara in Argeș county. They managed to raise EUR 8,322, Conservation Carpathia explained.

Conservation Carpathia aims to create “a world-class wilderness reserve in the Southern Romanian Carpathians, large enough to support significant numbers of large carnivores and to allow evolutionary processes to happen.”

(Photo: Moruzx | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com