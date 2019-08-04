Newsroom
German woman uses Facebook to track down Romanian who saved her life
08 April 2019
A German woman is trying to locate a Romanian truck driver who saved her life on Saturday, April 6, after her car caught fire on a highway in Germany, local Digi24 reported.

The woman was with a friend in the car, driving on highway 62, when she saw smoke coming out of her car. She stopped immediately and tried to uncouple the trailer and release the two horses inside. A man, who is believed to be a truck driver from Romania, also stopped and helped the women uncouple the trailer from the burning car and push it to safe distance. He then advised the two women not to approach the car and left.

The German woman is now trying to find the man and thank him personally, and has turned to social media for help.

“Romanian truck driver wanted! In this way, I’m looking for our guardian angel, who today has certainly saved our horses and probably also our lives!,” reads the Facebook post.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook / Natalie Muller)

