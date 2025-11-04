Germany grants over EUR 500,000 to support German-language teachers in Romania

Germany will provide more than EUR 500,000 this year to support teachers working in German-language education across Romania, the German Embassy in Bucharest announced.

Through the Embassy, Germany is funding the project “Support for Teachers in German-Language Education in Romania” with a total of EUR 505,000. The initiative aims to promote the German language as a mother tongue in Romania’s public education system and to address the shortage of qualified teachers.

The agreement was signed in Bucharest by Markus Teglas, deputy head of mission at the German Embassy, and Klaus-Harald Sifft, general director of the Saxonia Foundation, which implements the project nationwide.

A total of 747 teachers and 256 kindergarten educators will benefit from the funding, the Embassy said.

German ambassador Angela Ganninger stated she was pleased that Germany could continue supporting the project in 2025.

“Through this gesture of appreciation, we directly support the German-language teachers in Romania, who carry out their profession with great dedication and continuously expand their skills through training courses. These teachers and educators, working in German-language schools and kindergartens across the country, form the backbone of these educational institutions,” the official commented.

The Saxonia Foundation, based in Râșnov, has been implementing the program since 2015, providing professional development opportunities for teachers and helping produce modern German-language textbooks. Its director, Klaus-Harald Sifft, praised the educators’ work, calling them “the most important ambassadors” of language and culture.

The project, supported continuously by the German government since its launch, contributes to preserving the German language as a living part of Romania’s multicultural identity and deepening the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: German Embassy)