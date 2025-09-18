Three projects coordinated by Romanian schools win European Award for Innovative Teaching 2025

Three projects coordinated by schools and institutions from Romania have been designated winners of the European Award for Innovative Teaching 2025, granted by the European Commission.

The projects, designed by schools from Bucharest, Harghita, and Iaşi, tackle a range of issues.

The awarded projects are: Rangers of Change, by Secondary School no. 195 from Bucharest (category: European Language Label); Green skills, gamification and cross-cultural communication for improved heritage projects by the Harghita County Cultural Center (category: Adult education); and Be Smart, Be Green! by Secondary School “Vasile Conta” in Iaşi (category: School education).

“The Ministry of Education and Research has constantly supported and will strategically support innovative initiatives through pilot programs and local/national educational projects. We want the awarded success stories to become sources of inspiration for the entire educational community in Romania, and we will continue to invest in ideas and solutions that bring schools closer to students and to the needs of today’s society,” said the institution.

The ministry also noted that the awards are proof of appreciation for the teachers, trainers, and educators who are changing teaching through innovative methods, collaboration, and civic engagement.

