Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/14/2021 - 08:08
Business

German companies in Romania warn political crisis is costly

14 September 2021
The political turmoil in Romania has already depressed the expectations of the German companies for timely implementation of the urgently needed reforms, according to a statement of AHK Romania.

The statement highlights the costs of the protracted political conflicts in terms of lost opportunities - properly allocating the funds from the EU budget, modernizing the public administration, and ultimately increasing the standard of living.

Romania needs a Government capable of living up to the huge economic challenges ranging from the Green Deal to the digital transformation of the economy while maintaining the country as a competitive investment location, the official representation of the German economy in Romania stresses. 

(Photo: Ruletkka/ Dreamstime)

