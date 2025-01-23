Romania elections 2025: Călin Georgescu prepares for PM position if not allowed to run for president

Călin Georgescu announced that if he is not allowed to run in this year's presidential elections, he could back "someone from the sovereignist camp" and become prime minister.

Speaking on a TV show on January 22, he said that talks for such a scenario are already underway, Digi24 reported.

Georgescu says that he sees no reason for him not being allowed to run in the repeated elections and such a ban would be an abuse.

Georgescu disclosed some of his plans as future president, including a new Constitution based on the model of participative democracy.

"I heard the fake news that I would be banned, but it is impossible because I have done nothing illegal. The prosecutors, because that is why I went to the court, showed exactly what those at the Country Defence Council CSAT already knew. I did not give anything, I did not receive anything, those who did – did so on their own responsibility," Georgescu said.

Although his name is not mentioned in the Constitutional Court's ruling on the annulment of the presidential elections, the decision was taken based on the alleged involvement of "state and non-state entities" in the electoral process in his favor.

Georgescu won the first round of last year's presidential elections, defying all polls.

He insisted that, unless he is banned, he will win the elections in any scenario. "I know for sure that I will win in any scenario, either if the second round resumes or if there is a future first and second round. I personally did some polls, to be even more sure," he says.

