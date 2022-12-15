Romanian PM attends inauguration of George Enescu Square in Paris

Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciucă inaugurated the George Enescu Square in Paris on Thursday, December 15, during his working visit to France. Paris is the city where Enescu settled after leaving Romania, during the period that followed World War II, and died in 1955.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Romanian PM said that naming a square in Paris after the renowned composer George Enescu is a tribute to his creation, as Enescu “lived and created the Romanian Rhapsody here, in the 9th arrondissement.”

“It is also a gesture of recognition of the cultural relations between Romania and France, and it is also a moment when we must emphasize that the Romanian-French friendship is not only a model for everything that our countries represent today in the European Union, but has historical roots,” prime minister Ciucă stated.

He also said that he’s convinced that Romanians who work, live and study in Paris today will be happy and proud to pass through the George Enescu Square.

“Thanking once again to all those who got involved in this effort so that today we can enjoy the inauguration of George Enescu Square, I also want to thank the Romanians who study, work and participate in the cultural life of Paris,” the Romanian PM added.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo: screenshot from Guvernul Romaniei's video on Facebook)