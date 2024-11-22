Genesis Property: 6 out of 10 employees in Romania returned to working full-time in the office

Nearly 63% of employees who took part in a survey conducted by Genesis Property are already working exclusively from the office, indicating an increased need for workers to be in direct contact with their colleagues.

At the same time, according to the same source, 13% opt for a 3-4 day workweek in the office. Additionally, only 10% of respondents continue to work exclusively remotely.

Top managers, employees in administrative teams (HR, finance-accounting), and middle managers are the professional categories with the highest office attendance, the survey also revealed. The finding “highlights the importance of physical presence for strategic roles and departments that require active coordination with other teams and face-to-face meetings,” Genesis Property said.

Meanwhile, employees in executive roles remain more flexible due to the nature of their individual activities, while sales teams spend much of their time in the field.

Elena Panait, Head of Leasing at Genesis Property, commented: “Nearly five years after the pandemic fundamentally changed how we work, we are seeing a clear increase in the preference for physical presence in the office, and the data confirms what we observe in our office parks. More than half of respondents now prefer to come to the office five days a week while maintaining some flexibility in their schedule. This highlights the need for direct interaction and socialization, with top managers setting an example through their consistent presence.”

Generation X records the highest percentage of employees working exclusively from the office (74.8%), followed by Millennials (54.1%), and Generation Z (53.8%).

For employees working in a hybrid system, a full-time return to the office often depends on additional incentives and benefits offered by employers to increase the appeal of working onsite, the same source found. Among these, 37.2% of respondents indicated provided lunch, 34.5% cited subsidized transportation, and 26.9% mentioned additional vacation days.

“Generation X appears less influenced by financial benefits and more motivated by a desire to be actively involved in the company’s life. In contrast, younger employees, such as those from Generation Z, would prefer a significant salary increase to work full-time from the office, as many are at the start of their careers with lower incomes compared to more experienced generations,” reads the press release.

The survey revealed that if employers were to offer a 20% salary increase to those working exclusively from the office, 75.2% of Generation X employees would opt for this model - a percentage similar to those who have already returned to the office. The situation is slightly different for Generation Z, where 61.5% of respondents would choose to work full-time in the office under these conditions, compared to 53% who are already working exclusively onsite.

The survey was conducted by Genesis Property, a leading office building owner founded by entrepreneur Liviu Tudor, and analyzed new trends in employee requirements. It was carried out nationally in July - August 2024 through the iVox platform, with a total sample of 1,168 internet users in Romania. Approximately 49% of participants were female, and nearly 42% had a net income exceeding RON 5,000.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Monkey Business Images/Dreamstime.com)