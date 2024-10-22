Most Wanted Employers study: IT & Tech, Retail stand out as most attractive sectors for Romanians

The sectors of IT & Technology and Retail stand out as the most attractive for Romanian professionals, while the salary remains the main driver, according to the Most Wanted Employers 2024 study conducted by research agency MKOR.

IT & Technology dominates preferences with 18% of options and attracts not only IT professionals but also financial accounting specialists. The giants Google and Microsoft lead the list of preferred employers in this sector.

"Competitive salaries (40%) and flexibility (15%) are the main reasons why employees are attracted to the IT field, while for job seekers, professional development is the main asset (36%)," said Cori Cimpoca, founder of MKOR.

Retail ranks second with 10% of preferences, especially among professionals working in manufacturing, accounting, and operations. Dedeman and eMAG stand out as leaders in this field.

According to the same study, pay and benefits remain top priority (33%). However, 1 in 5 employees consider the work environment and organizational culture decisive in choosing an employer.

Meanwhile, contrary to post-pandemic expectations, only 6% of employees consider flexibility important in choosing a job.

Professional and personal development is the main reason why the unemployed would go to work. Tech and FMCG sectors are seen as beneficial areas to evolve in this regard.

The same source revealed that roughly 9 out of 10 Romanians would choose to work in the private sector, regardless of whether or not they currently have a job. This trend is even more pronounced among the young people of Generation Z, where 93% of those employed would choose a private organization.

In fact, Generation Z is set to become the new force in the labor market. By 2034, Generation Z will represent approximately 40% of the workforce, making it essential for organizations to adapt to this generation's preferences.

Young people of this generation are bringing new priorities to the employer landscape, placing increased importance on company reputation and development opportunities. More connected to employer branding through social media, they evaluate not only the salary package but also the company's image and values. Adapting to these preferences becomes critical to long-term organizational success, MKOR said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MKOR)