Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 08:09
Business

Romanian FinMin: more interest rate and liquidity stimuli still possible

30 October 2020
Romania still has resources to use interest rate cuts and liquidity injections to stimulate the real economy sector, finance minister Florin Citu said in an interview for Radio Guerrilla on October 28, Agerpres reported.

The interest rate, in particular, is one of the instruments Romania [as a non-member of the euro area] could use to mitigate the effects of the crisis, Citu stressed.

Romania's National Bank (BNR), in its August 5 monetary policy meeting, cut its monetary policy rate by 25bp from 1.75% to 1.50%. This was the second rate cut since the coronavirus outbreak, the previous one (25bp as well) being made at the end of May.

"Inflation will not rise, and the interest rates will continue to fall. Interest rates have fallen every month this year and will continue to fall. Romania still has room to push the economy through interest rates. Minimum required reserves can also [be slashed] so we can inject more liquidity into the economy, and push the economy," Citu told Radio Guerrilla.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

