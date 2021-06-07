Gaudeamus Book Fair kicks off in Oradea

The Gaudeamus Radio Romania Book Fair starts on July 7 in Unirii Square in Oradea, a major city in northwest Romania. The event will end on July 11.

This year's edition of the book fair will be held in a hybrid format, local Agerpres reported, quoting the event's coordinator Connie Chifor. The 40 stands in Unirii Square will be doubled by virtual stands hosted on Gaudeamus.ro. Thus, exhibitors who couldn't participate in the event in Oradea will have the chance to present their offers online.

The program of events will also take place in a mixed formula, with some of the eight book launches set to also take place online. All events will be streamed live on the Facebook page of Radio Romania Gaudeamus.

The fair will be open daily from 9:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 21:00. Access will be allowed under the conditions established by the joint Order of the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Health (no. 3.107 / 851/2021) for the categories of visitors who, according to the order, present a reduced epidemiological risk (those who provide proof of a full SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, completed a minimum of ten days earlier; those who show proof of a negative PCR test carried out at most 72 hours before or a negative rapid antigen test done at most 24 hours before; and those who can show proof of a previous COVID-19 infection).

Further details are available here.

(Photo source: Facebook/Radio Romania Gaudeamus)