Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 14:39
Events

Gaudeamus Book Fair kicks off in Oradea

06 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Gaudeamus Radio Romania Book Fair starts on July 7 in Unirii Square in Oradea, a major city in northwest Romania. The event will end on July 11.

This year's edition of the book fair will be held in a hybrid format, local Agerpres reported, quoting the event's coordinator Connie Chifor. The 40 stands in Unirii Square will be doubled by virtual stands hosted on Gaudeamus.ro. Thus, exhibitors who couldn't participate in the event in Oradea will have the chance to present their offers online.

The program of events will also take place in a mixed formula, with some of the eight book launches set to also take place online. All events will be streamed live on the Facebook page of Radio Romania Gaudeamus.

The fair will be open daily from 9:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 21:00. Access will be allowed under the conditions established by the joint Order of the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Health (no. 3.107 / 851/2021) for the categories of visitors who, according to the order, present a reduced epidemiological risk (those who provide proof of a full SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, completed a minimum of ten days earlier; those who show proof of a negative PCR test carried out at most 72 hours before or a negative rapid antigen test done at most 24 hours before; and those who can show proof of a previous COVID-19 infection).

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Radio Romania Gaudeamus)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 14:39
Events

Gaudeamus Book Fair kicks off in Oradea

06 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Gaudeamus Radio Romania Book Fair starts on July 7 in Unirii Square in Oradea, a major city in northwest Romania. The event will end on July 11.

This year's edition of the book fair will be held in a hybrid format, local Agerpres reported, quoting the event's coordinator Connie Chifor. The 40 stands in Unirii Square will be doubled by virtual stands hosted on Gaudeamus.ro. Thus, exhibitors who couldn't participate in the event in Oradea will have the chance to present their offers online.

The program of events will also take place in a mixed formula, with some of the eight book launches set to also take place online. All events will be streamed live on the Facebook page of Radio Romania Gaudeamus.

The fair will be open daily from 9:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 21:00. Access will be allowed under the conditions established by the joint Order of the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Health (no. 3.107 / 851/2021) for the categories of visitors who, according to the order, present a reduced epidemiological risk (those who provide proof of a full SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, completed a minimum of ten days earlier; those who show proof of a negative PCR test carried out at most 72 hours before or a negative rapid antigen test done at most 24 hours before; and those who can show proof of a previous COVID-19 infection).

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Radio Romania Gaudeamus)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline
25 June 2021
Social
Romania to start destroying expired COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination numbers drop
25 June 2021
Social
Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted