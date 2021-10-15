Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/15/2021 - 15:26
Sports

Western RO: Garbine Muguruza to play in Transylvania Open

15 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Garbiñe Muguruza, currently No. 6 in the WTA singles chart, will play in the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, the tournament’s organizers announced.

Transylvania Open WTA250 brings to Cluj players such as Simona Halep, this year’s US Open champion Emma Răducanu, Belgian Elise Mertens (WTA 18), Estonian Anett Kontaveit (WTA 23), Paula Badosa (WTA 27) and Andrea Petkovic (WTA 64), who won this summer the Winners Open WTA250, also held in Cluj-Napoca.

Eleven players from Romania will play in the tournament: Elena-Gabriela Ruse (WTA 98), Mihaela Buzărnescu (WTA 104), Ana Bogdan (WTA 107), Irina Bara (WTA 114), Jaqueline Cristian (WTA 126), Alexandra Ignatik (WTA 216), Monica Niculescu (WTA 223), Gabriela Lee (WTA 232), Irina Fetecău (WTA 237), Ioana Loredana Roșca (WTA 383) and Miriam Bulgaru (WTA 399).

Transylvania Open WTA250 takes place between October 23 and October 31. The matches will be played on a hard surface at BT Arena. Thirty-two players will compete in the singles, and 16 teams in the doubles in the event where 280 WTA points and USD 235,238 prizes are at stake. 

(Photo: Claraaa | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/15/2021 - 15:26
Sports

Western RO: Garbine Muguruza to play in Transylvania Open

15 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Garbiñe Muguruza, currently No. 6 in the WTA singles chart, will play in the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, the tournament’s organizers announced.

Transylvania Open WTA250 brings to Cluj players such as Simona Halep, this year’s US Open champion Emma Răducanu, Belgian Elise Mertens (WTA 18), Estonian Anett Kontaveit (WTA 23), Paula Badosa (WTA 27) and Andrea Petkovic (WTA 64), who won this summer the Winners Open WTA250, also held in Cluj-Napoca.

Eleven players from Romania will play in the tournament: Elena-Gabriela Ruse (WTA 98), Mihaela Buzărnescu (WTA 104), Ana Bogdan (WTA 107), Irina Bara (WTA 114), Jaqueline Cristian (WTA 126), Alexandra Ignatik (WTA 216), Monica Niculescu (WTA 223), Gabriela Lee (WTA 232), Irina Fetecău (WTA 237), Ioana Loredana Roșca (WTA 383) and Miriam Bulgaru (WTA 399).

Transylvania Open WTA250 takes place between October 23 and October 31. The matches will be played on a hard surface at BT Arena. Thirty-two players will compete in the singles, and 16 teams in the doubles in the event where 280 WTA points and USD 235,238 prizes are at stake. 

(Photo: Claraaa | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks