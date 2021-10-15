Western RO: Garbine Muguruza to play in Transylvania Open

Garbiñe Muguruza, currently No. 6 in the WTA singles chart, will play in the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, the tournament’s organizers announced.

Transylvania Open WTA250 brings to Cluj players such as Simona Halep, this year’s US Open champion Emma Răducanu, Belgian Elise Mertens (WTA 18), Estonian Anett Kontaveit (WTA 23), Paula Badosa (WTA 27) and Andrea Petkovic (WTA 64), who won this summer the Winners Open WTA250, also held in Cluj-Napoca.

Eleven players from Romania will play in the tournament: Elena-Gabriela Ruse (WTA 98), Mihaela Buzărnescu (WTA 104), Ana Bogdan (WTA 107), Irina Bara (WTA 114), Jaqueline Cristian (WTA 126), Alexandra Ignatik (WTA 216), Monica Niculescu (WTA 223), Gabriela Lee (WTA 232), Irina Fetecău (WTA 237), Ioana Loredana Roșca (WTA 383) and Miriam Bulgaru (WTA 399).

Transylvania Open WTA250 takes place between October 23 and October 31. The matches will be played on a hard surface at BT Arena. Thirty-two players will compete in the singles, and 16 teams in the doubles in the event where 280 WTA points and USD 235,238 prizes are at stake.

(Photo: Claraaa | Dreamstime.com)

