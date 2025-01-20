Real Estate

Garanti BBVA provides EUR 5 mln financing for first 5-star hotel in Dâmbovița county

20 January 2025

Garanti BBVA Romania announced the financing of Peștera Wellness & Spa, the first 5-star hotel located in the Peștera-Padina tourist resort in Bucegi Mountains, with a loan of EUR 5 million. The bank supports Grupul Industrial Alca SRL, the company behind this investment.

Peștera Wellness & Spa Hotel officially opened its doors to tourists in December 2024, marking a significant milestone as the first 5-star accommodation in Dâmbovița county. The hotel was built in less than two years.

Bilge Demirer, Deputy General Manager, Enterprise Banking Area, Garanti BBVA, stated: “We are pleased to contribute to this daring project, which seamlessly integrates the celebration of Romania’s natural and cultural heritage, as well as sustainability and world-class facilities.”

Garanti BBVA Romania is owned by Garanti BBV, the second-largest private bank in Türkiye per consolidated asset size, having as majority shareholder, the Spanish financial group Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA).

The bank Garanti BBVA is part of the Garanti BBVA Romania Group, along with Garanti BBVA Leasing, Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance, and Garanti BBVA Fleet Management.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Garanti BBVA)

