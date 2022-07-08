Business

Garanti BBVA’s RO consumer loan arm gets EUR 10 mln from IFC for “green” lending

08 July 2022
Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance, part of Garanti BBVA Group Romania, one of the most dynamic financial groups on the local market, has signed a loan agreement of EUR 10 million with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) aiming to help Romanians reduce their homes’ carbon footprints.

Through the new agreement, Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance has become the first non-banking financial institution (NBFI) active in this segment in Romania to receive funding for green financing from IFC, a member of the World Bank Group.

The EUR 10 million loan will allow Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance to provide advantageous funding to individuals who choose to invest in products that contribute to the protection of the environment, respectively a wide range of energy-efficient A+++ energy class domestic appliances and energy-efficient improvements for their houses and apartments, such as envelope insulation, energy-efficient windows and roof-top solar photovoltaics (PV) panels.

Moreover, money can also be used to buy electric and hybrid vehicles, e-scooters or e-bicycles.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Business

