Business

RO Govt. prepares EUR 100 mln grants for cultural sector

19 November 2020
Romanian deputy prime minister Raluca Turcan announced on Wednesday, November 18, that the Government prepared a EUR 100 million grant program dedicated to the cultural sectors, Mediafax reported.

With this program, the Government aims to help bookstores, publishing houses, festival and cultural event organizers.

The program, announced by Turcan together with culture minister Bogdan Gheorghiu and Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan, adds to the other state aid extended so far to this sector.

There will be two types of grants, namely EUR 4,000 microgrants and grants of up to EUR 800,000 per recipient (a limit set under the European Union's regulations) calculated based on the recipient's revenues in 2019.

NGOs and companies (irrespective of their size) are eligible.

The memorandum on the grants program was tabled for the November 18 Government meeting.

The program's final budget will be decided after all the preliminary applications are received.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

