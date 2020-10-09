Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Culture
RO deputy PM: Govt. will support major music festivals
10 September 2020
The Government plans to create a state aid scheme to support the music festival industry. It plans to support events such as music festivals Untold, Neversea, ARTmania, Electric Castle, or Summer Well, deputy PM Raluca Turcan said.

"The Government will support Untold, Neversea, ARTmania, Electric Castle, Summer Well. The organizers of large cultural events had to stop their activity for at least one year completely. The losses were significant for the event organizers, the music fans, the national economy, and even the country's promotion. One penny invested in this festival industry can bring revenues ten times higher," Turcan said in a Facebook post.

The deputy PM said a set of sanitary rules would be drafted to allow these events to take place safely starting next year.

Many large local music festivals had to cancel their editions this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, among them Electric Castle, Untold, and Jazz in the Park, which take place in Cluj county, and Neversea, held in Constanţa.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

