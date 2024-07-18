Gaep Presents, a program of exhibitions focusing on work by emerging artists and established collaborators of the gallery other than the artists it represents, kicks off on July 19 with Acts of In-Between, a solo show by Adrian Cojocaru.

A story of food and art, and of the rituals and environments for their creation, the exhibition features six large-scale works that blend charcoal drawing on canvas with richly textural painting. The works take the public behind the scenes, both in a restaurant and in the artist’s studio, to look at what diners and viewers don’t usually see.

Adrian Cojocaru has been an Erasmus+ student at PXL-MAD School of Arts in Hasselt, Belgium, and has completed an MA in Painting at the National University of Arts George Enescu in Iași. In 2023, he was one of the ten participating artists in Accelerator Brașov.

(Photo: Adrian Cojocaru, Going anywhere, we were vulnerable, 2024, courtesy of Gaep)

