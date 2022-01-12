Future Processing – great software because we put people first (press release)

Press Release

Imagine having a perfect business partner. A partner that is incredibly experienced, knows which questions to ask to solve your problems and that actually solves them. And now open your eyes. Here we are: Future Processing.

Technology that empowers

We’ve been around for the last twenty-one years. That’s enough time to learn how to do our job well and how to work with clients to get the best possible results.

In short, we create technology solutions that empower people and organisations to realise their full potential and make a positive contribution to human life. How do we do it?

We invest in people. We know they are our greatest asset. We started from two people, today we have about thousand employees on board. We became experts at retaining talent – we know that in today’s demanding job market this is what really matters but at the same time is incredibly difficult to achieve. We seek to create an exceptional place to work, where every opinion matters and there are no barriers for talent to progress. Thanks to this, Future Processing is composed of professionals who are technically and operationally expert at delivering robust, quality, and sustainable software.

The way we deliver our services is predictable and high-quality, thanks to our mature processes and solid experience in software development which help us ensure predictable and high-quality delivery. This gives our clients peace of mind and allows them to make commitments to stakeholders and take more dynamic decisions.

We are agile. We adjust to our clients’ requirements and ways of working to achieve great working relationships: we respond to our clients’ favourite methodology, and their needs in terms of team size and competencies. Our goal is to adjust to our clients, not the other way round.

We see our clients as partners. We communicate in a transparent way and report problems as soon as they arise. Our team asks questions and suggests improvements, always putting our clients’ best interests first. We excel at creating trustworthy partnerships; our clients know we have strong work ethic and that above all we value honesty, integrity, and fairness.

Our services

We specialise in software and technical consultancy services. We’ve been delivering them for the last two decades and we know we do it well. There are three main areas we excel at:

1. Discovery & Strategy

Through consultancy and workshops, we help our clients achieve their business goals with technology and get products that are well adapted to their environment. During workshops, we gather requirements and design a full solution with a roadmap for its delivery. We offer IT Strategy Workshops for senior executives; Discovery Workshops to evaluate, design, and plan our clients’ projects; Design Sprints to create and evaluate products together with end users before the beginning of the software development process; Software Audits which ensure systems adhere to required standards.

2. Software Development Services

We deliver bespoke solutions that improve efficiency of any business, enhance customers’ experience, and generate more profit. We take care of the entire software development lifecycle process. With Future Processing, our clients get: a dedicated, experienced team of software developers and IT professionals working just for them; software product design which helps transform their idea into a product that attracts users; robust software solutions and ongoing support and maintenance to make sure the software’s performance is always at the highest level.

3. Digital Innovation

We offer Cloud services, Business Intelligence, and Data Science and Engineering to transform our clients’ ways of working and support their businesses with the newest technology. We remove all barriers to digitalising businesses, knowing that modernisation of technology is key in today’s online world.

Our clients

Twenty-one years of experience means we have been working with many clients around the world. The companies we worked for represent many different industries, such as insurance, finance, construction, healthcare, transport, HR, entertainment. No matter what they do, we always find a way to help them achieve their goals.

And we know clients appreciate that. 56% of our income comes from clients who have been working with us for more than three years, but we also have partnerships that started in 2008!

Over the years, we gained significant industry recognition. We won many awards and became a member of numerous business and IT bodies. From a small company, we developed into a solid business partner.

We believe in true partnerships; we take care of the ones that have lasted for years and start new ones with clients from all over the world. Technology is the key to organisation’s success, and we have competencies to deliver the tech to accelerate our clients’ growth.