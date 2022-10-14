Societe Generale Global Solution Centre has launched a new funding program, which offers financial support in the amount of a maximum of EUR 40,000, aimed at supporting projects developed by non-governmental organizations in Romania for people with disabilities.

The funding program, entitled the Academy of Education for Differently Abled Persons, has the objective of supporting the initiatives created by NGOs in Romania to contribute to the educational development of people with disabilities in accordance with the existing requirements on the labor market, to complement their skills with ones adapted to the needs of the market and thus increase their future employment chances.

This edition is addressed to those NGOs which have expertise in education and aims to collaborate with such an NGO to establish a training program, personalized and free of charge, through which persons with disabilities can develop the necessary skills which will allow them to be integrated into today's digital workforce while driving their professional and personal growth.

"The new edition we are currently launching comes as a continuation of the funding program organized in 2020 and of the company's commitment to support social inclusion and to have a positive impact on the environment and society in general. We are here to help create the right conditions for the implementation of initiatives that will help create a better and inclusive future and that will support the integration of members of disadvantaged communities," said Cătălina Magui, HR Director of Societe Generale Global Solution Centre.

"They say diversity means being invited to the party and inclusion means being invited to dance. And through our activity, through the projects we develop together with our colleagues and partners or which we support, we want to contribute to building a sustainable future and an inclusive environment, in which any person, regardless of their particularities or abilities, is supported to grow, is respected and valued," she added.

The submission period will be approximately three weeks, from October 11 until November 1, after which the selection stage of submitted applications begins.

All details about the new funding program can be read on the Societe Generale Global Solution Centre website.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Societe Generale Global Solution Centre)