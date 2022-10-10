Events

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Royal Charity Concert supporting young talents returns to Bucharest this month

10 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Royal Charity Concert, organized by the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, will hold a new edition in Bucharest this month.

The concert is one of the longest-running and most successful fundraising events in Romania, organized in support of the national Young Talents program that helps the new generation of artists with scholarships, mentoring and promotion. It will take place at the Romanian Athenaeum on October 25.

This year, the event brings Andrei Ioniță, Diana Alexe and George Vîrban to the Athenaeum’s stage, accompanied by the New Hope Orchestra conducted by David Crescenzi.

With a career that took an extraordinary turn in 2015, when he became the first Romanian to win the gold medal at the most important classical music competition worldwide - the Tchaikovsky Competition in Russia, Ioniță is one of the most appreciated cellists in the world.

“Andrei, Diana and George are the Foundation's scholarship holders from the first generations, now valuable musicians of the world. They are the successful ambassadors of the Young Talents project, and through their musical performance, they will support other upcoming artists as a gesture of payback for everything they have received and become. They are the result of the involvement and investment made by donors and sponsors vision, resources and love for the arts,” the organizers said.

Those interested can buy tickets here and thus participate with a donation to support the Young Talents scholarships.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stokkete/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Events

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Royal Charity Concert supporting young talents returns to Bucharest this month

10 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Royal Charity Concert, organized by the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, will hold a new edition in Bucharest this month.

The concert is one of the longest-running and most successful fundraising events in Romania, organized in support of the national Young Talents program that helps the new generation of artists with scholarships, mentoring and promotion. It will take place at the Romanian Athenaeum on October 25.

This year, the event brings Andrei Ioniță, Diana Alexe and George Vîrban to the Athenaeum’s stage, accompanied by the New Hope Orchestra conducted by David Crescenzi.

With a career that took an extraordinary turn in 2015, when he became the first Romanian to win the gold medal at the most important classical music competition worldwide - the Tchaikovsky Competition in Russia, Ioniță is one of the most appreciated cellists in the world.

“Andrei, Diana and George are the Foundation's scholarship holders from the first generations, now valuable musicians of the world. They are the successful ambassadors of the Young Talents project, and through their musical performance, they will support other upcoming artists as a gesture of payback for everything they have received and become. They are the result of the involvement and investment made by donors and sponsors vision, resources and love for the arts,” the organizers said.

Those interested can buy tickets here and thus participate with a donation to support the Young Talents scholarships.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stokkete/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen
05 October 2022
Tech
Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads
05 October 2022
Music
Legendary band Depeche Mode will return to Bucharest next summer
28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future