Royal Charity Concert supporting young talents returns to Bucharest this month

The Royal Charity Concert, organized by the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, will hold a new edition in Bucharest this month.

The concert is one of the longest-running and most successful fundraising events in Romania, organized in support of the national Young Talents program that helps the new generation of artists with scholarships, mentoring and promotion. It will take place at the Romanian Athenaeum on October 25.

This year, the event brings Andrei Ioniță, Diana Alexe and George Vîrban to the Athenaeum’s stage, accompanied by the New Hope Orchestra conducted by David Crescenzi.

With a career that took an extraordinary turn in 2015, when he became the first Romanian to win the gold medal at the most important classical music competition worldwide - the Tchaikovsky Competition in Russia, Ioniță is one of the most appreciated cellists in the world.

“Andrei, Diana and George are the Foundation's scholarship holders from the first generations, now valuable musicians of the world. They are the successful ambassadors of the Young Talents project, and through their musical performance, they will support other upcoming artists as a gesture of payback for everything they have received and become. They are the result of the involvement and investment made by donors and sponsors vision, resources and love for the arts,” the organizers said.

Those interested can buy tickets here and thus participate with a donation to support the Young Talents scholarships.

(Photo source: Stokkete/Dreamstime.com)