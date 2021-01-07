Norway's game developer Funcom opens QA center in Romania

Funcom, the main developer of video games in Norway, is going to internalize the process of ensuring the quality of its games with the opening of a studio in Bucharest, which will manage the QA (quality assurance) function of the company.

"The gaming market in Romania is booming, and in Bucharest, in particular, there are many talented professionals working in the technology and gaming industry," says Rui Casais, CEO of Funcom.

The recruitment process is already underway, and the new employees will work on titles such as Conan Exiles, Metal: Hellsinger, but also on the future survival game, Dune, according to data provided by the company.

In 2020, Funcom became part of the Tencent Games family, which owns the world's leading platform for developing, operating and publishing games.

The support received from the group allowed Funcom to significantly increase its number of employees and invest in the development of new titles.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

