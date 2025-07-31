FrieslandCampina sells dairy operations in Romania to Hungary's Bonafarm

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. has reached an agreement to sell its operations in Romania, including the local brand Napolact and the production facilities in Cluj-Napoca and Târgu Mureș, to Bonafarm Group.

The decision follows a strategic review of FrieslandCampina's activities in Romania and aligns with the company's strategy of focusing "on core markets, high value-added growth segments, synergies across the company and markets where the milk from FrieslandCampina member dairy farmers can be optimally valorized."

Although the Romanian company holds a leading position in the local market, its activities "offer limited synergy with the Europe portfolio and do not contribute to the valorization of FrieslandCampina member milk," it said.

The agreement covers FrieslandCampina's stake in the Romanian entity, which employs approximately 400 people.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals, including clearance from the Romanian Competition Authorities, and is expected to be completed by the end of December 2025.

"FrieslandCampina Romania has a rich history and a strong position in the local market, with Napolact being one of the most appreciated brands in Romania. The company is well managed by an experienced leadership team and supported by an organization with exceptional talent. As such, the decision to divest the operations was not taken lightly. […] At the same time, the intended transaction offers new growth opportunities for the Romanian business and the Napolact brand under the leadership of a partner with a stronger regional presence," Dustin Woodward, president of FrieslandCampina Europe, said.

"Since dairy processing is one of Bonafarm Group's strategic business areas, we see a great opportunity to build the company and the Napolact brand together in the future — leveraging local market knowledge and expertise, further developing the facilities, and continuing our collaboration with the existing team. Subject to the necessary regulatory approvals, we intend to invest in the increased capacity of the facilities, preserve the strong and cooperative relationships with commercial and supplier partners, and contribute to the development of the Romanian dairy industry," Attila Csányi, CEO of Bonafarm Group, said.

Bonafarm Group is controlled by Hungarian businessman Sándor Csányi.

(Photo: the company)

