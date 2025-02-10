FrieslandCampina reportedly seeks buyer for Romanian subsidiaries

Dutch multinational dairy cooperative FrieslandCampina is reportedly seeking a buyer for its Romanian subsidiaries, a deal that, if completed, would reach EUR 60-70 million, according to sources quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

FrieslandCampina, active in Romania since 2000, gained a significant position in 2004 when it took over local brand Napolact.

The company's turnover exceeded EUR 110 million in 2022-2023, while its profit remained close to zero (positive or negative) after an average annual net profit of EUR 4 million in each of the previous four years when the turnover ranged within EUR 90-96 million band.

FrieslandCampina owns the brands Napolact, Campina, Milli, Oké, and Dots, and its range of products includes drinking milk, yogurt, cheese, butter, and milk-based snacks.

FrieslandCampina operates two production units near Cluj-Napoca (at Baciu) and in Târgu Mureș, while its headquarters are located in Bucharest. Its personnel decreased below 500 in 2023.

According to sources familiar with the market consulted by Ziarul Financiar, among the companies interested in acquiring the dairy producer are Hungary's Sole-Mizo, part of the Bonafarm group, as well as the French group Danone. Vertically-integrated Bonafarm group, also including leading pork brand Pick, is controlled by the family of the Hungarian billionaire Sándor Csányi, who is the president of the OTP banking group.

While Danone has a production unit in Bucharest, Sole-Mizo imports and distributes its products on the local market.

(Photo: FrieslandCampina warehouse from company)

iulian@romania-insider.com