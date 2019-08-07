Rescue services looking for Frenchman missing while paragliding in Romania

Tens of firemen, policemen and gendarmes are searching for a French paraglider who went missing while flying from Braşov to Comandău, Mediafax reported.

He was last seen on July 7, at 15:30, in between the localities of Păpăuţi and Chiuruş, in Covasna country.

“Following the call, mixed search and rescue teams were established and over 40 military firemen, policemen, gendarmes and mountain rescuers of the Covasna Public Mountain Rescue Service Salvamont, as well as other citizens, went looking for him. They searched for him until 5:00 this morning, July 8, but with no result,” the Covasna Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) announced.

The search was restarted at 7:00 in the morning of July 7 by teams made up 70 military firemen from ISU Covasna and ISU Braşov, gendarmes, policemen, mountain rescuers, military from the military unit UM 01048 and volunteers.

(Photo: Pixabay)

