Weekend starts with freezing temperatures in Romania, cold weather to continue until Jan 20

The weather will turn cold in Romania starting with the morning of Saturday, January 16, and until January 20, 10:00, according to the National Meteorological Administration (ANM). In this period, temperatures are expected to drop to as low as -20 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The weather will get very cold throughout the country, first in the northwest, northeast, and center areas, and then in the other regions, according to Mediafax.

According to the ANM forecast, the minimum temperatures will frequently drop below -10 degrees Celsius and generally stay between -18 and -8 degrees Celsius. In some areas, such as eastern Transylvania, temperatures will even drop below -20 degrees Celsius.

Daytime highs will be mostly negative and will generally be between -10 and 0 degrees Celsius.

