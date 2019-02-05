Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 05/02/2019 - 08:51
Social
Freelancers account for 17% of Romania’s workforce, 4th largest share in Europe
02 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In the European Union, 32.6 million people aged 15 to 74 were freelancers in 2018 (14% of the total workforce), with the highest levels in Greece (30%), Italy ( 22%), Poland (18%) and Romania (17%). These countries are followed by the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Spain, each with a weight of 16%, and Portugal, Slovakia and the United Kingdom with 15% each.

In contrast, freelancers accounted for less than 10% of the workforce in Denmark and Luxembourg, 8% each, as well as in Germany and Sweden, both with 9%.

The most popular occupations among self-employed are in the professional category (22%) followed by services and sales (16%), and crafts and other trades (15%). These categories are followed by qualified agricultural, forestry and fishery workers (14%), associated technicians and professions as well as managers (12%). Together, these categories represent 90% of the total number of self-employed.

Two out of three self-employed are men (68%), according to Eurostat data.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 05/02/2019 - 08:51
Social
Freelancers account for 17% of Romania’s workforce, 4th largest share in Europe
02 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In the European Union, 32.6 million people aged 15 to 74 were freelancers in 2018 (14% of the total workforce), with the highest levels in Greece (30%), Italy ( 22%), Poland (18%) and Romania (17%). These countries are followed by the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Spain, each with a weight of 16%, and Portugal, Slovakia and the United Kingdom with 15% each.

In contrast, freelancers accounted for less than 10% of the workforce in Denmark and Luxembourg, 8% each, as well as in Germany and Sweden, both with 9%.

The most popular occupations among self-employed are in the professional category (22%) followed by services and sales (16%), and crafts and other trades (15%). These categories are followed by qualified agricultural, forestry and fishery workers (14%), associated technicians and professions as well as managers (12%). Together, these categories represent 90% of the total number of self-employed.

Two out of three self-employed are men (68%), according to Eurostat data.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us