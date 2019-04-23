Romanians would rather work for private firms despite wage hikes in public sector

Only three out of ten Romanian employees say they would consider working in a state institution in the near future despite repeated wage increases in the public sector.

Most employees, about six out of ten, remain interested in private companies, while 9% would like to work in their own company, according to a poll conducted by BestJobs, one of the largest online recruitment platforms in Romania.

About two-thirds of those who prefer a career in the private sector find a job in a multinational as best suited to them and a quarter say they are better suited for a medium-sized company, while only one ten would work for a start-up. As regards the preferred industries, if they were to change their jobs in the near future, most of the polled employees would prefer working in the financial sector, followed by accounting, human resources, engineering, public administration, logistics, retail, and transport sectors, according to the survey.

In addition to the wage and benefits package, the main aspects that employees would consider when evaluating a new job in the coming period are job stability (about 86% of respondents) and promotion opportunities (about 85%). The third place is the reputation of the employer (52%), which matters more than the opportunity to work internationally (42%).

