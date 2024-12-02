 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Franklin Templeton pulls out from management of Romania's Fondul Proprietatea

02 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Franklin Templeton International Services, the manager and the Sole Administrator of Romania's Fondului Proprietatea (BVB: FP), announced that, after careful analysis, it has decided not to participate in the ongoing selection process initiated by the Romanian state to pick up a new manager.

The Romanian state also seeks to redefine the mission of the Fund.

In September 2010, the Fund's shareholders approved the appointment of Franklin Templeton as the Fund's manager and sole administrator for a period of 4 years. From September 2014 until now, the mandate has been renewed at different intervals.

"Franklin Templeton International Services S.À RL, the manager of the Fund and the Sole Administrator of the Proprietatea Fund, announces that, after careful analysis, it has decided not to participate in the ongoing selection process for the Alternative Investment Fund Administrator of the Proprietatea Fund. Therefore, the company will not send a response to the request for offers (RFP) to the selection consultant, Deutsche Numis," FP said in a statement sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange, quoted by Cursdeguvernare.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Franklin Templeton pulls out from management of Romania's Fondul Proprietatea

02 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Franklin Templeton International Services, the manager and the Sole Administrator of Romania's Fondului Proprietatea (BVB: FP), announced that, after careful analysis, it has decided not to participate in the ongoing selection process initiated by the Romanian state to pick up a new manager.

The Romanian state also seeks to redefine the mission of the Fund.

In September 2010, the Fund's shareholders approved the appointment of Franklin Templeton as the Fund's manager and sole administrator for a period of 4 years. From September 2014 until now, the mandate has been renewed at different intervals.

"Franklin Templeton International Services S.À RL, the manager of the Fund and the Sole Administrator of the Proprietatea Fund, announces that, after careful analysis, it has decided not to participate in the ongoing selection process for the Alternative Investment Fund Administrator of the Proprietatea Fund. Therefore, the company will not send a response to the request for offers (RFP) to the selection consultant, Deutsche Numis," FP said in a statement sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange, quoted by Cursdeguvernare.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 December 2024
Transport
Romanian Auto Registry introduces digital certificate with odometer readings for every car
02 December 2024
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2024: Social Democrats lead, far-right AUR and Liberals follow as vote count nears completion
02 December 2024
Politics
Outgoing Romanian president Klaus Iohannis asks citizens for forgiveness for mistakes, causing disappointment
02 December 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian state-owned bank CEC issues EUR 300 mln MREL bonds
02 December 2024
Macro
Romania's public debt to GDP ratio hits 54.4% at end-September
29 November 2024
Politics
“The Kremlin wants us back in its shadow,” Moldovan president Maia Sandu tells Romanian voters
29 November 2024
Sports
Update: Romania’s Simona Halep denounces “ill will” after another tennis player receives one-month suspension for banned substance
29 November 2024
Politics
Central Electoral Bureau validates Bucharest referendum results