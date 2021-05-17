Fragile Identities: Exhibition on pandemic emotions opens in Bucharest

Fragile Identities: Museum of Pandemic, a participative exhibition focused on the emotions generated by the pandemic, opens at Rezidența BRD Scena9 in Bucharest on May 22.

The exhibition covers various items “that have turned into micro-journals, expressing the new reality we live in. They are objects holding joys or sorrows, items that ensured a connection with the loved ones, triggered memories or new hobbies, and which, by being exhibited, continue their mission to share emotions and personal histories in a shared area and to establish the memory of these fragile times,” exhibition curator Andreea Lupu explained.

The items on display in the exhibition, a project of the National Network of Museums in Romania (RNMR), were gathered following donations from the public, made between March 15 and April 15 of this year.

The exhibition is open until July 4. Entrance is free, but online booking is required in order to manage the number of visitors according to current regulations. Reservations can be made here.

The exhibition is open Tuesday to Friday from 16:00 to 20:00, and Saturday – Sunday from 12:00 to 20:00.

(Illustration courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com