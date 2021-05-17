Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Culture

Fragile Identities: Exhibition on pandemic emotions opens in Bucharest

17 May 2021
Fragile Identities: Museum of Pandemic, a participative exhibition focused on the emotions generated by the pandemic, opens at Rezidența BRD Scena9 in Bucharest on May 22.

The exhibition covers various items “that have turned into micro-journals, expressing the new reality we live in. They are objects holding joys or sorrows, items that ensured a connection with the loved ones, triggered memories or new hobbies, and which, by being exhibited, continue their mission to share emotions and personal histories in a shared area and to establish the memory of these fragile times,” exhibition curator Andreea Lupu explained.

The items on display in the exhibition, a project of the National Network of Museums in Romania (RNMR), were gathered following donations from the public, made between March 15 and April 15 of this year.

The exhibition is open until July 4. Entrance is free, but online booking is required in order to manage the number of visitors according to current regulations. Reservations can be made here.

The exhibition is open Tuesday to Friday from 16:00 to 20:00, and Saturday – Sunday from 12:00 to 20:00.

